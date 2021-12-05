Whanganui students and teachers get wet and wild

Competitors were pelted with powder as they emerged from the water obstacle challenge at Whanganui City College. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui City College students have been toughing out the end of the school year with the strenuous and muddy Ngā Tauira Pakari o Te Manawa challenge.

A challenging obstacle course, complete with a newly dug water obstacle, hay bales and jumps that are normally negotiated by horses at A & P shows formed part of the course, and a few brave teachers were also giving it a go.

Deputy principal Val Rooderkerk said the school's new sports co-ordinator, Amber McKee, had been working with senior students and staff to plan and prepare a challenging and fun course.

"The support has been fantastic, and we have some great spot prizes to give away, thanks to local businesses," Rooderkerk said.

"Because the Whanganui-wide challenge was cancelled this year, we wanted to do something at our school and for other schools. Amber and the students will be setting the course up at Carlton School on Wednesday."

The annual Whanganui Tough Kids and PCT challenges normally held at Cooks Gardens were cancelled due to Covid-19 this year.

Year 12 students Tama Andrews, Izy Nuku, Brooke Winterburn and Tawera Te Ngaru were in charge of the water pit challenge ready to pelt competitors with coloured powder and squirt them with hoses as they tried to keep their feet.

"The powder is a cornflour mix, so it sticks to everyone when they are wet," said Izy.

"The aim is to get as much on them as you can."

Students sliding in to a photo finish after completing the obstacle course at Whanganui City College. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sport Whanganui communications manager Louise Follet said it was great to see schools responding to the Tough Kids cancellation by organising their own events.

"They have shown fantastic initiative," she said.

"We have lent them gear and supported their efforts. It has been great to see them encouraging young people to get active and have fun after we had to cancel the larger events."

Cullinane College, Brunswick, Mosston, St John's Hill and St Anne's were among the schools holding challenge events.

