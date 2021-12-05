Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui students and teachers get wet and wild

3 minutes to read
Competitors were pelted with powder as they emerged from the water obstacle challenge at Whanganui City College. Photo / Bevan Conley

Competitors were pelted with powder as they emerged from the water obstacle challenge at Whanganui City College. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui City College students have been toughing out the end of the school year with the strenuous and muddy Ngā Tauira Pakari o Te Manawa challenge.

A challenging obstacle course, complete with a newly dug

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.