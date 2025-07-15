Advertisement
Police arrest significant Hells Angels members in Whanganui, 72 charges laid

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Police have dealt a "significant blow" to the Hells Angels' Whanganui chapter today, charging 19 linked to the gang, including key personnel.

Nineteen “significant players” in the Whanganui chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are facing a collective 72 charges after a major police operation.

Seventeen men and two women have been charged. Among those arrested are the Whanganui chapter’s president, vice-president and sergeant-at-arms.

The charges include supplying methamphetamine, importing

