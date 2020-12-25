Domino's Pizza delivers free food to Whanganui frontline workers after crazy 2020

Dominos Wanganui delivered more than 70 pizzas to Whanganui Hospital on Christmas Day to give back to essential workers. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Domino's Pizza team gave up their Christmas Day afternoon to give back to frontline workers after a crazy 2020.

Store owner Neeraj Vishwakarma and his team delivered pizzas to 10 departments at Whanganui Hospital.

"Our frontline workers have had an incredibly demanding year this year and their work has been amazing," Vishwakarma said.

"Now they are taking even more time away from their families at Christmas to care for others. The least we can do is show appreciation and care by delivering them the joy of pizza."

Vishwakarma and his team have done many fundraisers for the community over the past three years, including for Joan Koorey who lost her home to a fire this year.

"When I heard there was an opportunity to move from Auckland to Whanganui I jumped at the chance," Vishwakarma said.

"It was a little scary moving to a new place, but the community has been so welcoming. It's great to be able to give back."

Yesterday was Vishwakarma's first Christmas shift and he wanted to deliver pizzas to as many essential workers as possible.

"These are people who are working away from their families on Christmas Day. Sometimes they don't even get a break as they are so busy attending to patients. With pizza, they can just come and grab a piece whenever they get the chance. This is just our contribution."

Vishwakarma wanted to thank the Whanganui community for the support this year with various fundraisers, and frontline workers for their work during a "crazy" year.

"This year changed lives big time. We were delivering pizzas to essential workers during Covid lockdown just helping where we could."