Are you the big winner? Winning Lotto ticket sold in Whanganui

A ticket purchased in Whanganui scooped up over $27,000 last night. Photo / File

A lucky Lotto player who purchased their ticket in Whanganui is set to have a very merry Christmas after winning a share of Wednesday night's second division prize.

The second division prize was shared by 11 different tickets with each taking home $27,589.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Pak'nSave Whanganui.

The win isn't Whanganui's first in recent weeks.

In November, a player suddenly became $600,000 richer after Strike Four was won in the city.

Earlier that month, a $25,000 winning ticket sold at Aramoho Lotto & Mags was left unclaimed. Weeks prior to that, a $75,000 winning scratchie was sold at the store.

A Lotto spokesperson said anyone who bought their ticket from Pak'nSave Whanganui should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet or online as soon as possible.