Whanganui ticket holder wins $600,000 in Lotto Strike draw

One lucky Whanganui resident is now $600,000 richer. Photo / File

One lucky punter in Whanganui is now $600,000 richer, after Strike Four was won in the city last night.

The winner purchased their ticket online from MyLotto.

The big win isn't the first in Whanganui in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a $25,000 winning ticket sold at Aramoho Lotto & Mags was left unclaimed. Only weeks prior, a $75,000 winning scratchie was sold at the store.

Earlier in March, two winners in Whanganui and Patea took home a share of the second division prize, while in February, a lucky ticket holder won $166,667 from a ticket purchased at Trafalgar Square.