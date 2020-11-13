$25,000 winning Lotto ticket sold at Whanganui store yet to be claimed

Sandy Healy of Aramoho Mags and Lotto. Photo / Bevan Conley

The holder of a $25,000 winning Lotto ticket sold at Aramoho Mags and Lotto has yet to claim their prize.

The ticket won Wednesday's Lotto second division.

"It's really exciting," said Sandy Healy, who has owned what is often dubbed as Whanganui's "lucky Lotto shop" for the past four years.

"We have a lot of regulars but we also have a lot of people just passing through. They know it's the lucky shop."

Healy said the winner was probably oblivious.

"Sometimes it takes a while. A lot of people just pop them in their truck or their purse or whatever and eventually realise," she said.

"Once the word is out there they eventually start checking."

The prize was the second major win to have originated from the shop in the last month.

Earlier in the month the store sold a scratchie worth $75,000 which was finally claimed on Thursday.

"We've had a really good month with the scratchie and now this, so we've had some really great wins in the last few weeks," Healy said.

She said the store lives up to it's reputation as the luckiest in the district, with plenty of big win awards lining the shelf above the kiosk.

"We've been here four years and we've sold top Keno, top Bullseye, top Strike a couple of times too, as well as top scratchie.

"It's always exciting when you get a winner."