Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Whanganui sport: Cricket, softball, motorcycling, athletics

4 minutes to read

New Zealand U21 400m silver medallist, Tayla Brunger will be a strong favourite over the distance at the Regional League athletics meet at Cooks Gardens in her hometown today.

By:

Iain Hyndman is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Unsettled spring weather has played a major role in the early fortunes of sport as the transition from winter and summer codes continues.

Last week's opening match of the representative cricket season between Riverview Motel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.