5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Live Music

Christchurch alt-rock band Adam Hattaway & The Haunters are at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Saturday as part of their national tour. Tickets $20, 8pm. Find out more about the band here.





ON THE BOX

Nadia Reid.

Tune into the Aotearoa Music Awards tomorrow night. The finalists include some of New Zealand's best including Six60, Benee, L.A.B and Nadia Reid (pictured). Catch the ceremony live on Three from 8.30pm.

ALBUM

Acclaimed as one of the best albums of the decade.

The Mercury Prize-winning Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka came out at the end of last year, just in time to be acclaimed as one of the best albums of the decade. Listen and discover why it's a record to love and get lost in.

STREAMING

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child in The Mandalorian season two 2020. Photo / Disney

Season 2 of The Mandalorian has landed, starring Pedro Pascal as the title character, and featuring fan-fave "Baby Yoda". Keep an eye out for New Zealand's own Star Wars alumnus Temuera Morrison this season. Streaming on Disney+.

AT THE MOVIES

Halloween has been and gone but you can still get your frights on at the flicks.

Halloween has been and gone but you can still get your frights on at the flicks. Freaky is a slasher genre take on the body switch tale, with a teenage girl finding herself in the body of a serial killer, and vice-versa. Showing at Embassy 3.