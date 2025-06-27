Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

My favourite flowering plants for winter cheer - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

One of the most prolific flowering plants is the bold, bright, colourful cyclamen.

One of the most prolific flowering plants is the bold, bright, colourful cyclamen.

There are plants for every season, something offering colour, fragrance or fruit.

To plant a garden for all seasons requires some thought and planning.

Alternatively, a trip to the garden centre every month and selecting some things that are flowering will in time develop a year-round garden.

In these winter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle