Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Matariki signals prime time for garlic and winter vegetable planting - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

This time of year is traditional for planting garlic, shallots and onions. Photo / 123rf

This time of year is traditional for planting garlic, shallots and onions. Photo / 123rf

We are rapidly approaching Matariki this coming week, marking the start of the Lunar calendar.

The shortest day is also a week away on June 21.

This time of year is traditional for planting garlic, shallots and onions.

It is often said the coldest weather arrives after the shortest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle