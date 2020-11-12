Whanganui Cancer Society Daffodil Day breaks fundraising record

The Whanganui Cancer Society team raised a record $100,000 from its 2020 Daffodil Day fundraising efforts. From left: Corinne Te Au-Watson, Ali Hollard, Rachel Pedley, Kerri Dewson-Pratt and Theresa Webster. Photo / Bevan Conley

Despite the challenges 2020 has thrown everyone's way, the Whanganui Cancer Society has had a record-breaking year, raising $100,000 from its Daffodil Day efforts.

Fundraising co-ordinator Ali Hollard said they were sitting $500 short of the 100,000 benchmark on Wednesday. A chance meeting with Mitre 10 owners Hayden and Sarah Gibson saw the store donate the final $500 needed to hit the historic mark.

"That was just the cream on top really," she said.

The Victoria Ave pop-up shop they ran for seven weeks was a huge success, generating over $40,000, more than double the 2019 total.

Hollard said Covid-19 actually helped the store because people were clearing out their homes after the lockdown and donated unwanted goods.

"We came out in early July and said we need donations, things were ready to go," she said.

"We had huge numbers of furniture come in and people were just ready to have an early spring clean and we were the lucky recipients. We had no problems selling anything."

Hollard credited ANZ as a major sponsor for the fundraising by selling raffles and making bandannas.

Schools across the district did a variety of fundraisers through mufti days, with "bags of money pouring through the doors". More than 100 counter boxes went to businesses around the towns that helped raise money as well.

Another big fundraiser for the society was the Wanganui Vintage Car Club's Daffodil Rally in October, where hundreds of vintage cars were on display at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The extra money raised will help the 125 local clients with support group meetings, the funding of a supportive care worker who visits clients at home as well as transporting clients to the facility or hospitals for any treatment needed.

Hollard thanked everyone who helped out, from businesses, volunteers and the general public of Whanganui.

"It's down thanks to Whanganui for supporting us. They were the ones donating the goods and buying all the merchandise.

"We had over 120 volunteers all up, participating and helping out where they could."