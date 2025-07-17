Macpherson, who spent her childhood in Dorset and went on to study at university in London, said initially she was apprehensive about the move but was amazed at how quickly she settled into New Zealand and Whanganui.

“I just loved it.”

Four years ago she began what was to be a short stint working for Trott and the opera school, which has become an integral part of her working life.

“It’s great and I’m amazed at the number of wonderful people I have met and how satisfying it is to work with creative and dedicated people.”

Macpherson plays cello and piano but admits opera was never part of her musical education.

“Now, of course, I love it and heading the day-to-day running of the school is very satisfying. Donald heads the artistic side of the school and, of course, all the major decisions are his.”

She and Trott worked well together and both were determined to see the school succeed well into the future.

But, she said, that meant money.

“We need funding, we need support from the community.”

They have set up two ways people can support the school. In this year’s fundraiser, people can become a member of Friends of the Opera School for $250 a year and receive the NZ Opera School rose as a launch gift, she said.

The rose, bred by Whanganui’s Bob Matthews and selected by Trott, is glistening white with citrus-scented blooms and costs $65 for all supporters.

Macpherson said the remarkable thing about Whanganui was that everyone loved music.

“It’s a beautiful place. I’m very happy to be living here.”