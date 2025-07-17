Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ Opera School appoints Debbie Macpherson as inaugural general manager

By Lin Ferguson
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

New Zealand Opera School founder Donald Trott (right) has appointed Debbie Macpherson as the inaugural general manager of the school. Photo / Carmen Bird Photography

New Zealand Opera School founder Donald Trott (right) has appointed Debbie Macpherson as the inaugural general manager of the school. Photo / Carmen Bird Photography

New Zealand Opera School founder Donald Trott has appointed Debbie Macpherson as its general manager - a new role for the school.

The 32nd year of the school starts on January 5 at Whanganui Collegiate School.

As general manager, Macpherson will oversee the daily running of the school while Trott

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save