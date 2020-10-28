Pink Ribbon Street Appeal hoping to raise both money and awareness

The Pink Ribbon Appeal gets underway on Friday. Photo / File

Around 100 volunteers donned in pink will take to the streets in and around Whanganui on Friday, as the two-day Pink Ribbon street appeal gets under way.

The appeal, which aims to raise money for breast cancer research, will take place over Friday and Saturday, with volunteers ranging from seasoned collectors to first-time high school students hoping to beat last year's total.

Shirley Forward, the coordinator of the appeal, said the nationwide collection is one of the most crucial events for the charity.

"The street appeal is really important. It raises the profile of the charity and the work we do."

"I wear my silly pink wig everywhere and although it's a terrible subject, people like to have a laugh too."

Forward said the collection couldn't take place without the support of volunteers, including large contingents from Whanganui City College and woman's group Zonta.

"My wonderful collectors that collect every year, there's quite a few of them who come back time after time. They're fabulous people.

"Both City College and Zonta help us so much. They both cover a whole site for a whole day, and that's wonderful."

Asked how much the appeal hopes to raise, Forward was unsure where exactly a total would end up, but hopes it will be on par with previous years.

"To be honest, we have no idea this year. Covid hit hard in Whanganui, but we are hoping for at least as much as last year.

"We'll be covering most sites from 8am, and some will go right through til 6pm."

Forward says the work of the Breast Cancer Foundation in the community is essential, with rates of cancer diagnosis rising.

"It's vital. Rates are increasing, and there is a huge percentage of women who have ongoing problems.

"It is vital that we are able to catch it and cure it."

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation, about 40 women in the Whanganui District are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and about 11 of those will die from the disease.

The street appeal will take place on Friday and Saturday, with collectors based along Victoria Ave and supermarkets around Whanganui. People can also text PINK to 4499 to make a $3 donation.