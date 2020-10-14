Whanganui City Mission Foodbank prepares for 29th annual donation drive

Whanganui City Mission Foodbank is gearing up for next week's donation drive. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The Whanganui City Mission Foodbank has experienced one of its busiest years on record.

And now the multi-denominational Whanganui City Mission-run charity is gearing up for its annual foodbank drive.

As the country grappled with the Covid-19 crisis, the mission worked tirelessly to ensure Whanganui's most vulnerable were looked after.

Foodbank co-ordinator Angela Crichton has been at the helm since April 2019.

As she marked her one-year anniversary in the role, New Zealand was in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, and she found herself heading a team distributing hundreds of groceries each day, in the busiest period the foodbank had seen in its history.

"During Covid, we gave out 22 parcels in one day, the most we've ever done. It might not seem like much, but when you think some of these parcels go to large families with eight people, that's a lot of food," she said.

Crichton said that recipients of food parcels came from a range of backgrounds.

Some are in their 80s, while some are young mothers. Anything can put people in a position where money becomes too tight for food, whether that be a family funeral or tangi, to unexpected car bills.

During the Chronicle's conversation with Crichton, three people come in to pick up food parcels.

A woman well known to the foodbank stops in and drops off a bag of tinned food and vegetables grown in her garden. A foodbank volunteer named Jane who had been working most of the day heads off, after a "good day's work".

Jane, who has been volunteering with the foodbank for nine years and had donned a City Mission jacket, had a smile from ear-to-ear.

"These days I sit on my butt and put stuff in bags. It's brilliant."

Crichton said the foodbank had about 20 volunteers.

Volunteers range from the gardeners to the staff in the City Mission op shop, all giving their time for the greater good.

The key role of the volunteers is to organise and arrange food parcels, as well as donations of food from individuals and supermarkets. Most supermarkets donate damaged and slightly older stock weekly, which the foodbank then stores in their offices.

The storeroom extends down a long rectangular room, with three volunteers at various stations sorting out donations. Some shelves are completely bare, while others are packed with stock. There is a large amount of petfood and canned goods, with other shelves like pastas and cereals more bare.

The three volunteers work diligently, one sorting out nappies, another putting the finishing touches on a food parcel, adding a block of chocolate to "boost some morale."

"Everyone's got to have a bit of chocolate."

Crichton points out that the shelves are looking better than they have been. A flurry of donations from individuals, including some financial donations, have given the foodbank a stable footing. Despite that, Crichton worries that Christmas, particularly in the midst of an economic crisis, will be tough.

As the foodbank heads into its annual donation drive taking place next Thursday, Crichton says donations from the community are fundamental for the charity.

"This year, we've been really lucky. While we have been busy, Covid has put us on the map and we have had significant donations. But as you see, the food we have got flies off the shelves very quickly."

"You can come here on a Friday and it's a real effort."

Crichton says the more donations they receive, the more they can help families in need.

"As you've seen, the parcels we give out are quite big. We try and be generous and give a good range of things."

"It all depends on our stock, and we rely so much on the kindness of others."

The Whanganui City Mission Foodbank Drive in association with Whanganui North Rotary takes place next Thursday, October 22 between 6pm and 8pm.