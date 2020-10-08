Rangitīkei District Council proposing a multi-dog permit in residential areas

Under the amendment, Animal Control staff would be required to inspect a residential property before the permit could be issued. Photo / 123RF

Rangitīkei dog owners would need to permit to keep more than two dogs under a proposed change to its Control of Dogs Bylaw.

Rangitīkei District Council is proposing the introduction of a multi-dog permit as an amendment to a bylaw which currently allows owners to keep as many dogs as they want.

Council's policy analyst George Forster said it was accepting written submissions from residents.

"The amendment still allows for people to have more than two dogs, it just means that an application would be put in to council and our animal control staff would go out and inspect the residential property," Forster said.

"If you live in town and you're wanting to have 20 dogs in your back section, it's more than likely that's going to cause a nuisance to neighbours.

"The idea is that our staff, in their best capability and knowledge, can go and assess the situation and make sure that, from an animal welfare point of view as well, it's appropriate to have x amount of dogs."

Forster said the fee for the three-year permit would be $30, a figure that was based on the amount of time it would take for animal control to conduct a property inspection.

"It will take them, there or thereabouts, 30 minutes to go out, do an inspection, and come back and do the paperwork.

"It's $30 per property, not per dog. In my opinion, that's pretty fair and reasonable."

Public submissions opened on September 25, Forster said, and would run until midday on November 19.

"We've had a couple of phone calls and submissions already, and we're also going to consult on it alongside our pre-engagement for the long-term plan.

"The consultation process on this is roughly seven weeks and from a staff point of view we don't want to rush it, because this could be seen as a considerable change for many people."

Forster said that if the amendment was formally adopted, the fee would not come in to place until July 1 next year.

"It would give those with more than two dogs a six-month grace period to actually get it done, so they could go away and apply and the fee would be waived."

For more information on the amendment proposal, go to www.rangitikei.govt.nz/dogsbylaw or call Rangitīkei District Council on 06 327 0099.