In pictures: Whanganui wheels on the road for Daffodil Rally

Shane Hobman with the 1957 chevrolet bel air purchased from long time Whanganui owner Peter Quilter.

It was third time lucky for the Wanganui Vintage Car Club's 2020 Daffodil Rally on Sunday.

After two cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fundraising event to support the Cancer Society went ahead with around 120 vehicles joining in.

Photographer Lewis Gardner and reporter Liz Wylie caught up with some of the drivers before they left the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Although the rally was open to all vehicles, there was a big representation of vintage and classic cars ready to hit the road.

The rally is a "scatter run", meaning vehicles could head in several different directions rather than in a procession and choose which clues to follow as long as they completed the run in two hours. The overall winner was Chris Luke in his Chrysler Valiant.

The rally is estimated to have raised $1500 for the Cancer Society.

Willy Pelzer and Diane Blair with their 1934 Ford Sedan at the Whanganui Daffodil Rally 2020.

Wanganui Vintage Car Club member Peter Hardy gives drivers their instructions before the Whanganui Daffodil Rally on Sunday.

Twentieth-century models lined up ready to rally.

Daryl Christiansen with his replica Lotus at the Whanganui Daffodil Rally.