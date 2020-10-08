St John book sale celebrates 30 years

St John Book Sale coordinator Jenny Burkett. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Thursday marked an important birthday for one of Whanganui's most loved comunity events: the St John Book sale.

The sale is the 130th run by the organisation across 30 years.

The sale will be open all weekend and organisers expect hundreds through the doors.

Wearing a "happy birthday" hat, sale coordinator Jenny Burkett, who has worked on the sales for the entire 30 years, said it had been a highlight for the community since they began.

"It all started with an idea we had way back when we were based at St Hill St. We tried that one and thought, 'okay, we'll give it a go', and we kept going," she said.

All books are donated by locals and this year tens of thousands have been handed over.

"We don't have to run a donation drive or anything like that. When we put the ads in the paper that's fatal.

"I came in here last Friday and there were five cars waiting to drop off books, and I came in on Saturday and there were four boxes at the front door. You couldn't get in the room."

Burkett said a team of 45 volunteers help out across the three days of the sale. Burkett says that helping is so popular, all the volunteers approached her, rather than needing to advertise.

"I've never had to go and beg for people. People have just got that love and we've got a great rapport with the team here."

The sale, expected to raise around $3000, is important for the local St John branch.

"All the money that's raised stays in Whanganui.

"We don't have high prices, and we have a good standard of book too."

The book sale is open on Friday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the St John Community centre at 25 Tawa St, Gonville.