Whanganui City Mission delivers on Christmas once again with community lunch

More than 500 people, including 60 volunteers, gathered in the Eulogy Lounge for the big day. Photo / Logan Tutty

Whanganui's biggest Christmas lunch continues to grow each year, with more than 500 people gathering in the Eulogy Lounge at Wanganui Racecourse for this year's event.

City Mission Whanganui manager Karrie Brown, who has been on deck for the past five Christmas lunches, said it's always a fantastic community get-together and this year it was sold out.

"Last year was pretty good so I'm hoping this year is just as good. They just seem to get better and better. More people know and it's just getting more popular."

The City Mission has been putting on Christmas lunch since the early 1990s, with around 60 volunteers lending a hand over the past two days.

Brown said they had sold 420 tickets for the big day, and also had enough meals for half of the volunteers.

She applauded the volunteers for their work during the week in preparation and all those helping out on the day.

City Mission's Karrie Brown (second left) with volunteers Kathy Steele, Denise Twigg and Wini Edmonds at the community Christmas lunch. Photo / Logan Tutty

"A lot of the volunteers are the same ones year after year, with a few new ones. Word gets around that it's a fun thing to do."

Volunteer Denise Twigg was in the kitchen for the two days prior, helping to prepare the food.

"It's about helping people at this time of the year. It's a great way to give back."

Twigg, whose husband died during Covid-19 lockdown, said it was great to be immersed in the community after a very tough year.

"It's been a good distraction, it's kept me busy. It's so nice to see everyone out here."

William Little, who has been volunteering at the Christmas lunch for the past five years, said he liked to "do my part and give back to the community".

Guests were catered with a classic Christmas lunch - boneless chicken, ham, roast vegetables and coleslaw. For dessert, there was pavlova and fruit salad.

Sonia Puru added to the packed lounge's ambience with some music, quietly singing and playing her acoustic guitar.

Rangi Wilson, who travelled down from Ohakune for the day with family, said it was his first City Mission Christmas lunch.

"It's great to gather with family. There are about 20 of us all here. It's a great day."

Brown said there had been generous donations from the community, as well as hams donated by Affco, pavlovas donated by Mars Petcare and contributions from Pak'nSave.

"A lot of community donations and gifts. It's actually lovely.

"We just are really grateful for everyone contributing and gathering for a lovely day."