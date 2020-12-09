Is it yours? $32,000 winning Lotto ticket sold in Whanganui

A Whanganui Lotto player is now $32,499 richer after last nights draw. Photo / File

One lucky Lotto player has bagged $32,000 overnight with the winning ticket sold in Whanganui.

The ticket, sold at Four Square St Johns, took home Lotto's second division prize alongside five other players, each winning a total of $32,499.

A staff member at the Four Square was unaware of the win when the Chronicle visited.

"We had no idea, but that's awesome," the staff member said.

"It's a pretty awesome thing to have happen at this time of year."

The win adds to Whanganui's recent spate of Lotto win over recent months.

Two weeks ago, a Whanganui player won $600,000 on a ticket purchased online.

A week before that, a $25,000 winning ticket sat unclaimed at Aramoho Lotto and Mags for more than a week. The same store also sold a $75,000 winning scratchie last month.

Lotto says that anyone who purchased their ticket from the winning store should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it online or at any Lotto outlet.