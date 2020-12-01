'Tis the season! Where to watch this year's Christmas parades

The Kite Team float made a colourful show in the Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The festive season is upon us and all over the Whanganui region, floats are being decorated for Christmas parades.

The Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade will begin in Victoria Ave at 2pm on Saturday, December 12.

It will be followed by an after-party at Majestic Square at the completion of the parade with entertainment, food carts and Santa's legendary lolly scramble.

Registrations for floats close on December 5 and Mainstreet Whanganui events, marketing and promotions manager Kelly Scarrow said there were 36 registered so far.

"We have got some new and exciting ones this year and it looks like we will top last year's number," she said.

"It is open to all businesses, groups and organisations as long as there is a Christmas theme but people need to be quick if they wish to enter a float."

Three $200 prizes for best costume, best float and best walking float are on offer again this year and for the first time, there is a festive fashion parade for kids.

"There are always some beautiful children's costumes at the parade so this year we will be awarding 10 prizes of $25 Mainstreet vouchers for the best ones and there will be spot prizes as well," Scarrow said.

There is also a competition to nominate a child who would like to sit with Santa in the Christmas Parade. Nominations can be made by posting on the Mainstreet Whanganui Facebook page by Saturday, December 6.

The 2019 Christmas Parade rounding the Watt Fountain led by Plumber Dan and some feathered friends. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Rangitīkei

The Taihape Christmas Parade will be held on December 5 starting at noon in Hautapu St.

Other Christmas parades in the Rangitīkei will be held on December 12 and Bulls is making a day of it starting from 9am.

The town will hold a parade along with a market day in the main street, a free gala and Santa's cave, picnic, free rides, free sausage sizzles, face painting and music.

The Marton Christmas Parade begins at 3.30pm and later, when it gets dark, festive fans can follow the Christmas lights trail with maps available at the parade or on the Project Marton website.

The town of Hunterville is keeping up its tradition of holding the final Christmas Parade of the season at 4pm on December 24.

Ruapehu

Ruapehu is also celebrating on December 12 with the Raetihi Christmas Parade and Festival in the main street with stalls, entertainment, games, raffles and fancy dress culminating in a "mighty parade". The festival will run from 10am to 5pm.

South Taranaki

South Taranaki parades lead off in Patea this Friday, December 4 at 6pm and Hawera will hold their parade on Saturday, September 12 at 12pm.