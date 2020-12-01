Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

'Tis the season! Where to watch this year's Christmas parades

3 minutes to read

The Kite Team float made a colourful show in the Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The festive season is upon us and all over the Whanganui region, floats are being decorated for Christmas parades.

The Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade will begin in Victoria Ave at 2pm on Saturday, December 12.

