Whanganui Chronicle

Marton Market Day draws crowd of about 8000

2 minutes to read

The Marton Market Day went off without a hitch on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Ethan Griffiths
By:

The Marton Market day went off without a hitch on Saturday, when about 8000 people poured into the town to visit more than 200 stalls for a spot of Christmas shopping and a nice day

