Marton Market Day 'massive' for community after Covid-19

2020's Marton Market Day is set to take place on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The biggest day on Marton's calendar is fast approaching with thousands expected to converge on the town for the annual Marton Market Day.

With over 200 stallholders, the market is one of the largest in the country, with almost all accommodation booked out in the town for the weekend.

Saturday's event is organised by Project Marton, a not-for-profit organisation that puts on events that "promote inclusivity and resilience as well as a sense of community pride."

Event Coordinator Jen Britton said the event is "massive" for the Marton community, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 with the economic and financial difficulty that many businesses and families are finding themselves in.

"It's really significant for the community, it being a free event, but also supporting a lot of local nearby businesses who otherwise wouldn't see a big influx of income," Britton said.

"I think this particular market day is quite significant as far as economic impacts go for everyone across the board. For the stallholders, they're able to get back onto the circuit again after Covid."

Britton said that the spread of the virus over the course of this year has made the organisation of the event slightly more challenging.

"There's a couple of entertainers we haven't been able to bring in due to restrictions. Funding for the event has been more tough too, with funding only coming in last minute.

"Covid has made a lot of the planning more cautious as opposed to firing it all out there and setting everything in stone."

Complete with free games, live music and street entertainment, the market takes place across Marton Park, Follett Street, as well as the town's main drag.

According to Britton, both stallholders and brick and mortar shops on Broadway alike are looking forward to the influx of visitors.

"It's always really exciting to have so many people in the town, buying their Christmas presents, spending their money and just getting out and about."

"It's just a day of good fun."

The market day takes place this Saturday, 28 November, between 9am and 3pm. Entry is free.