Million-dollar Marton playground days away from start of construction

3 minutes to read

Representatives of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Rangitikei District Council, Playground Centre, and the Marton Development Group after the early morning ceremony on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for Marton's new $1.3 million playground took place early on Tuesday morning, and Marton Development Group's Lucy Skou said that the project was scheduled to get under

