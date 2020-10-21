Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election voting statistics reveal Whanganui's busiest, quietest and most interesting voting places

3 minutes to read

UCOL voting place Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Vote2020

With more than 35,000 votes cast in the Whanganui Electorate, voting statistics released by the Electoral Commission have shown the city is an electorate of statistical oddities when it comes how we vote.

This election

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.