Whanganui community on what a majority Labour Government means for them

With Labour winning one of the biggest landslides in modern New Zealand political history on Saturday night, Whanganui community leaders are looking to their representatives for leadership in all aspects of government.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall, a former Labour candidate himself, believes the election is a positive result for the people of Whanganui.

"I was pretty pleased with the end result for the Labour party. It's good to have Steph Lewis there for Whanganui. She has got a real commitment to the community which is great."

As for what the Government will do for Whanganui, McDouall said he is looking for improvement in various directions.

"I really did enjoy the recognition of the regions over the last few years. I have to acknowledge the New Zealand First party. Really they inspired a real focus on the regions.

"To have that continue would be excellent, possibly not in the Provincial Growth Fund model, but in a model that reflects more each individual district's strength."

Whanganui & Partners chairman Pahia Turia agrees, saying he hopes the Government doesn't lose sight of the regions.

"We hope they keep a strong focus on provincial and regional investment. They need to continue with programmes along the lines of the Provincial Growth Fund.

"I think it's going to be a hard time to govern post-Covid."

Turia, who is the son of Māori Party founder Tariana Turia, is also pleased with the response of the country in terms of Māori representation.

"What this election does show is that the Government didn't have it their own way.

"If anything, our people gave their party vote to Labour but I think they're saying that they want results."

In education, Whanganui Intermediate principal Katherine Ellery said she is looking for a Government that follows through on its promises.

"They've been pretty good up to now with the school improvement fund, we are making the most of that. Now we are looking for them to fulfil their promise on school counsellors. We are in desperate need of school counsellors."

Ellery said from a local perspective, it's important they have someone who is highly visible.

"I'm looking for presence. Someone who is seen, interested and engaged, and I think Steph will be that.

"It's hard for a school. We're not full of voters. I've got in excess of 600 people on my site every day, but only 50 of us vote."

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm has the same expectation from a local MP.

"What I would like to see is engagement from our local MP, which we didn't really see prior."

As for what she hopes for in the next term of government, Malcolm wants a greater focus on issues affecting older people, and believes more direct representation is a good start.

"What I would like to see is a commissioner for older people. It needs to be someone who is passionate about people and the growing older population that we have."

The Chronicle has contacted outgoing Whanganui MP Harete Hipango for comment.