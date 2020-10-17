Election 2020: Adrian Rurawhe wins Te Tai Hauāuru in close race with Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Adrian Rurawhe addresses supporters in Ratana after claiming victory. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Adrian Rurawhe has been re-elected to the Te Tai Hauāuru seat for in a tight race with the Māori Party's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

With 98.2 per cent of the vote counted Rurawhe leads Ngarewa-Packer by just over 1000 votes.

Speaking at his party HQ at Ratana, Rurawhe called the race and said he was "humbled" to be elected to represent the electorate for another term.

"What we have seen tonight is Labour with almost 50 per cent of the vote; It's been a remarkable night," he said.

"We've worked really hard over a long period of time. This is probably the longest campaign we have ever run."

Rurawhe thanked his family who he says played a big role in his campaign.

Maori Party co-leader and Te Tai Hauauru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is spending election night in Hawera. Photo / Bevan Conley

"In particular, I want to thank my whanau, without them, I wouldn't have been able to take part in my campaign," he said.

"It is an enormous honour and privilege to represent the people of Te Tai Hauāuru.

"The reason why I stood in this very room almost seven years ago has not changed."

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she was disappointed she had lost the Te Tai Hauāuru seat, but was confident the Māori Party will enter Parliament.

"While I'm disappointed that we didn't win the seat this time, I am thrilled with Rawiri's likely win in Waiāriki and the probable return of the Māori Party to Parliament. Rawiri is a phenomenal leader and I can't wait to see what he achieves on behalf of our people. I will be right there supporting him from the outside.

While not winning her seat, and likely not entering Parliament on the list, Ngarewa-Packer says she is proud of her campaign.

""We came into this campaign knowing that it was going to be tough and that all the odds were against us. But we also came into with issues of importance to our people - climate justice and seabed mining, inequities and poverty, racism and the Government's lack of progress on Māori issues.

"We announced a multitude of bold policies that would transform outcomes for our people and our taiao, including on mana motuhake, climate change, incomes, freshwater, education and procurement. Those are policies that we will now work to implement.

Ngarewa-Packer says she will be staying on as Maori Party co-leader, and hopes to win the seat in 2023.

"I'm not going anywhere. I will be staying on as Māori Party Co-leader, and I make a commitment that I will be standing in Te Tai Hauāuru again in 2023, and that next time we are going to win.