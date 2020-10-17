Election 2020: Whanganui, Te Tai Hauāuru and Rangitīkei results

Welcome to the Whanganui Chronicle's coverage of election night 2020.

Follow this page for the latest updates.

We'll be covering the Whanganui, Te Tai Hauāuru and Rangitīkei electorate results as they happen.

Whanganui

With 34.3 per cent of the vote counted in Whanganui Labour's Steph Lewis leads National incumbent Harete Hipango by more than 6000 votes. Lewis is on 13,904 with Hipango on 7410.

Lewis has arrived at the her campaign gathering at the Grand Hotel.

She said she had been "sitting on the sidelines" today which "wasn't easy thing" for her to do.

"My team has been out today making sure everyone knows it's election day, and that the polls were open till 7pm," Lewis said.

Whanganui Labour candidate Steph Lewis has arrived at her campaign HQ at the Grand Hotel. Photo / Mike Tweed

"I got my hair done, and I've spent a bit of time of time with family.

"It's all surreal at the moment to be back here on election night, and it's been a long journey.

Te Tai Hauāuru Māori Party candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is in Hāwera for election night. Photo / Bevan Conley

"It has been a long journey to get here tonight, especially with that four week extension, but I'm so proud of my team . They have dug really, really deep, and they have pulled out all the stops.

"No matter what happens tonight we know we have given it our absolute all."

Green candidate for Whanganui Alan Clay said he was having a party at his house this evening.

"We're having a great time here," he said.

"Steph seems to be doing really well at the moment, and I was actually leading for the first 20 minutes or so, which I thought was pretty impressive."

Clay said he had spent his day "cleaning his house and moving things around" in preparation for the party, followed by a spa bath.

Tai Hauāuru

With 16 per cent of the vote counted in Te Tai Hauāuru incumbent Labour candidate Adrian Rurawhe holds a narrow lead over the Māori Party's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer 2560-2288).

Rurawhe supporters have already arrived at the Te Tai Hauāuru Labour HQ in Ratana.

Rurawhe said he was feeling confident he'll retain the seat.

"I'm the most calm in the team," he said.

Rurawhe said the party vote swing to Labour felt "pretty good."

"It's hard to say if it will continue through the night," he said.

Ngarewa-Packer said she was feeling great heading into the night.

Labour's Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Adrian Rurawhe keeps an eye on results in Ratana. Photo / Lewis Gardner

She said she spent the morning on a run, before returning home to "do the washing."

"I think it's way too soon to say if anyone is behind or ahead," she said.

"We came into this trying to revive a party. I'm feeling really great."

Rangitīkei

With 17.2 per cent of the vote counted in Rangitīkei, long time incumbent, National's Ian McKelvie, trails Labour's Soraya Peke-Mason but just under 300 votes.

McKelvie will be spending election evening "with a few people" at the Feilding Golf Club.

"I'm always optimistic, and I was born optimistic," McKelvie said.

"The campaign went on forever, but it's been the same for everybody. It's been pretty testing."

McKelvie said he'd spent the day with two of his grandsons, who had travelled from Hawkes Bay.

"It feels a little different this time around, purely because there are different expectations than on other occasions.

"We think we've done the best we can in the Rangitīkei, and at the end of the day the people decide. That's what this is all about. We're a democracy and people make the choice."