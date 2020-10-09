Election 2020: Candidates go head to head in youth-focused debate

The WDC Youth Committee's election debate was held on Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Whanganui's young people had their turn to challenge this election's candidates, with the Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee's virtual candidates debate.

The debate, streamed on Facebook on Wednesday evening without a physical audience, was viewed by around 460 people, with all Whanganui candidates except Advance NZ's Charlotte Weber taking part.

The hosts, first-time voters Teekay Kawiti and Chez-Ashli Peter, led an unorthodox debate at times, challenging the candidates to create their favourite animal with playdough and draw their favourite Whanganui landmark.

When challenged on their priorities for young people, the candidates' responses were broad.

Green Party Whanganui candidate Alan Clay said climate change was a fundamental issue that needed addressing, even within the context of Covid-19.

"With the Greens in government, we finally have a Zero Carbon Act. We're taking tangible steps to prepare us for the effect of climate change."

"We are going to invest time and money in the coming years into reimagining our way of life as a result of Covid."

New Conservative candidate Jonathan Marshall believed Whanganui needed more opportunities for young people.

"We have a real interest in people. It's about giving people opportunities.

"I want to see young people excel, so when you young people come out of school you have places you want to go to, you have opportunities and I want you to have a dream."

Independent candidate Hillary Kieft agreed that opportunities for young people are limited.

"As a mother, I've seen even with my own children, them coming out of school and pretty much gone on the dole because there's nothing.

"There are no opportunities. For me, I'd like to see more community working with community."

Incumbent and National Party candidate Harete Hipango believed the substantial government debt was in time going to be harmful for the younger generation.

"The concern that we have in these Covid-stricken times is the debt we are incurring. Who's going to pay back that debt?

"You'll be the ones paying it back in taxes or other means."

Labour Party candidate Steph Lewis believed the biggest issue for youth was inequality in general.

"I believe in fairness, equality, sustainability and an inclusive society."

"In 10 years time, I want to see a Whanganui electorate where everyone has a warm, dry, healthy home to live in, where all of our young people can go straight into work without struggling to find work like I did."

Social Credit candidate Heather Marion Smith, who spoke last, questioned the ethics behind loading the future generation up with overseas debt.

"Some of these policies are lovely policies but I ask how they're going to pay for them," she said.

"It's absolutely immoral to heap debt funding onto the future generation when this is not necessary."

TOP candidate Jessica Hammond, who is not standing in the electorate but participated in the debate, said that her party's income policy would be incredibly beneficial for youth.

"We know that you're facing a very uncertain future of work.

"We have a policy of a universal basic income of $250 for every adult and $40 for every child. We need to have this sort of future thinking in place now if you guys are going to have any chance at having a decent life."

As of Friday, there were 4543 voters in the 18-24 age bracket enrolled to vote in the Whanganui electorate. Last election, only 61 per cent of enrolled voters in that age group cast their ballots.