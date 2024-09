The Hunting & Outdoors Club Whanganui manages the Peat Park Deer Sanctuary. Photo / NZME

The Hunting & Outdoors Club Whanganui has rejoined the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association after 40 years of estrangement.

The club was established in 1949 and joined the NZDA shortly after.

But in the 1980s there was a disagreement between the Whanganui branch and the national organisation and the two parted ways.

Whanganui’s reintroduction makes it the 49th NZDA club.

Whanganui club president Ian Churchouse said firearm law reform meant it was good timing to rejoin the national body.