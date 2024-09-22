The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy was a hot topic at the first Whanganui Residents and Ratepayers Association meeting. Photo / NZME
A ratepayers association is operating in Whanganui for the first time since 2021 and promises to put the district council “on notice”.
The organisation’s interim chairman, Graham Holloway, said he believed rate increases should be uniform across all sectors - “like Horizons (Regional Council)” - and a user-pays approach was needed for more council offerings, such as the Sarjeant Gallery and the district’s bus service, which was currently subsidised.
Interim committee member Rachael Woodhead said she thought the meeting had been really positive.
“There were tough questions asked and some challenging conversations, but I think it’s a good start to building a bridge because people feel that the council isn’t listening,” she said.
“Events like this make everything a bit more transparent.”
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said he had enjoyed engaging with attendees but there were a few “generalised comments”.
“It’s easy to shout from the rooftops that rates are too high or that we’ve got too many consultants but when I challenged people for specifics, all I got was ‘you know what they are’,” he said.
“My other provocation was that when people really engage with local government, they realise it’s not as easy as it looks from the outside, whether that’s navigating central government legislation or navigating high interest and insurance costs.”
However, rates remained the biggest issue, Holloway said.
“My comment at the end of [the meeting] was if councillors couldn’t get rates sorted, they would be finding themselves another job next year.
“They are there for us, we aren’t there for them.”
The next local elections will be held in 2025.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.