Radiating splinter islands create eight small speed humps in an effort to slow traffic. Photo / Moana Ellis

A new trial roundabout has been installed in Whanganui as the council attempts to slow traffic and improve road safety in the city.

Whanganui District Council’s latest road modification is a temporary rubber roundabout in a known collision area at the intersection of two busy Whanganui streets.

The Ingestre-Wicksteed Streets roundabout, on the edge of the CBB, includes eight radiating splinter islands which resemble small speed humps.

There have been 11 reported crashes at the intersection in the past five years, with three causing injury.

“This is attributed to the intersection being situated on the brow of a hill and limited sightlines for vehicle users caused by parked vehicles,” the council said.

“In the past, both of these factors reduced visibility for motorists entering from either side of Wicksteed St.”

The council said the aim of the trial was to improve safety at the intersection for vehicle users and pedestrians.

Radiating splinter islands are a common traffic management tool in other cities.

Council transportation manager Damien Wood said they were a tangible reminder to reduce speed while going around the centre island and were intended to discourage drivers from “straight-lining” the roundabout.

“The radiating arms are to get people to drive around the speed humps and the centre island and to discourage them from driving straight through.”

He said radiating splinter islands had been used previously in Whanganui as mini roundabouts for short-term works, such as traffic light upgrades. This was the first semi-permanent use of the traffic management tool.

The radiating splinter island humps were attracting some ridicule and criticism on social media platforms, but Wood said there were always people for and against new community initiatives.

The council was collecting feedback through its customer management system and general feedback, he said.

Of the $30,000 cost of the trial, 60% ($18,000) is being funded by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, with the council funding the rest.

The rubber roundabout is removable and more economical than installing concrete or asphalt alternatives.

It will be in place for up to two years while the effects are assessed, or until a decision is made on an alternative.

A painted circular road marking around the splinter islands will also be added.

Installation is due to be completed by July 1.

The trial follows similar changes at the end of last year at the Guyton-Wicksteed Streets intersection, including a new rubber roundabout and raised rubber pedestrian platforms on each block of central Guyton St.

Wood said the Guyton-Wicksteed intersection works had received favourable feedback.

There were no plans at this stage for similar work at other intersections, he said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.