More showers are forecast for Whanganui following a stormy weekend.

Following a wild weekend, Whanganui can expect “nothing out of the ordinary” from this week’s weather.

“We are still stuck in this westerly flow, with showers and bands of rain passing from the south up the country every couple of days,” MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

Monday is to have mild rain in the afternoon as a front moves up from the south “weakening as it goes, so by the time it gets to the North Island, it’s just a few showers for most areas”.

Similarly, Tuesday looks to be a bit wet in the afternoon but largely dry throughout the day as another front moves up from the south, weakening to showers by the time it reaches Whanganui, Wotherspoon said.

On Wednesday, there is to be a break from the wet weather before a more intense front moves up on Thursday.