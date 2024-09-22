Horizons Regional Council has awarded 25 grants to Enviroschools with environmental and sustainability projects for 2024.
The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Horizons region.
Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams says the council received 31 applications, seeking a total of $23,000.
“We were pleased to see applications from across the region with all districts represented.
“This year we have seen an increase in projects linked to food sustainability with schools and centres focused on vegetable gardens, purchasing of tunnel houses to increase growing time, especially for those in colder areas of our region, the planting of fruit trees and creation of composting systems.