“With 112 Enviroschools in the region, we strive to fund as many projects as we can, as sometimes just a small amount of money is all it takes to kick a project off.

“This year we have also launched an additional fund, to support those schools and centres that are not part of the Enviroschools programme. Our Environmental Education Grant is open all year round to help kick-start action projects with a focus on biodiversity, biosecurity, and water quality. Details of this are available on our grants and sponsorship section of our website.”

The local recipients of the 2024 Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund are:

Brunswick School (Whanganui) – to refurbish their composting area

St George’s School (Whanganui) – to create a composting area with worm farms to tackle their organic waste

There are 112 Enviroschools across the Horizons region, from early childhood education centres through to the primary and secondary schools.

Enviroschools are highly engaged in a wide range of environmental actions and sustainability practices such as waste, biodiversity, transport and social justice.

More information on the Enviroschools programme can be found at: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/HRC/media/Media/Environmental%20Ed/Enviroschools-Snapshot-Booklet-2022.pdf.