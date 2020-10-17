Election 2020: Labour's Steph Lewis claims Whanganui in big win

Labour's Steph Lewis is claiming victory in the Whanganui seat with a more than 6800 lead over incumbent National MP Harete Hipango with 86.8 per cent of the vote counted.

"It's been a long time coming," she told supporters at The Grand Hotel in Whanganui.

"My team ran a marathon at a sprinters pace. Our efforts in the last weeks have put us in 5th place across the country for doors knocked on.

"Never had a campaign like this before, but we did it. To say that I'm proud is an understatement."

In 2017 Lewis lost the seat to Hipango by 1700 votes when both were first time candidates.

Earlier in the evening Lewis said she had been "sitting on the sidelines" today which "wasn't easy thing" for her to do.

"I got my hair done, and I've spent a bit of time of time with family.

"It's all surreal at the moment to be back here on election night, and it's been a long journey.

"It has been a long journey to get here tonight, especially with that four week extension, but I'm so proud of my team . They have dug really, really deep, and they have pulled out all the stops.

"I'm so overwhelmed and humble and grateful, enjoy tonight, because it's yours."

Hipango Harete Hipango says she's been humbled by people who have come to know her and who she's come to know.

It was a duty of care, and she's given it her all, she said.

"I'm grateful, and although it isn't the result we were hoping for, I'm not sad for me, I'm concerned for the direction that our country is going in.

"I'm resilient, and we as New Zealanders are resilient."

"We're still on a mission, possible, not impossible.

"I've made many friends on this journey and that's not going to change."