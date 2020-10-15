Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Whanganui and Te Tai Hauāuru - two seats to watch

6 minutes to read

Whanganui voting place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Vote2020

Analysis

With one day to go until the election, eyes are beginning to turn towards two tight races expected in Whanganui and Te Tai Hauāuru.

Whanganui

Encompassing most of central and South Taranaki, as well

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.