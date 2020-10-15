Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: In defence of library hubs

3 minutes to read

The Gonville library hub. Photo / file

Whanganui Chronicle

In defence of library hubs

Until I read a local news item about the library hubs, I had never encountered the term "public spending creep".

I tried Googling the term, and still emerged none the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.