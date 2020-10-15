Whanganui letters: In defence of library hubs

The Gonville library hub. Photo / file

In defence of library hubs

Until I read a local news item about the library hubs, I had never encountered the term "public spending creep".

I tried Googling the term, and still emerged none the wiser. Perhaps I could go along to my local to find that information. Thankfully the majority of councillors value the importance of community amenities for people who find it difficult to access the more central providers.

I am using a computer at one of the hubs to create and send this letter.

Google did come up with the term "fiscal drag", and one example of minimising this is to borrow books vs buying them.

Libraries are so much more than books though. They form a third space where people can interact on a more equal level. There are book groups, children's programmes, free training in aspects of business, information about local services. Even a community garden nearby at one: food for the body and mind.

The only "creep" in terms of public spending is anyone that doesn't appear to see that removing these hubs might potentially further isolate members of the community.

Now that would be a real drag.

SARAH HIRD

Whanganui

End of Life Choice referendum

It's past time to correct a frequent misunderstanding about the End of Life Choice referendum.

Many EOLC opponents and, notably, even supporter Bob Walker in his published letters to the editor, don't seem to realise the important distinction between a parliamentary bill and an act.

The End of Life Choice Bill went through its statutory three readings before being passed by a parliamentary majority on November 16, 2019 and receiving royal assent three days later.

The referendum simply means that if more than 50 per cent vote yes the government is bound to ensure the law comes into force 12 months after the final vote count.

Sadly, many opponents of the act talk about changing it, defeating it, etc, but that's not going to happen.

It has already been through years of debate, select committee hearings and amendments to produce a compromise that many of us believe is needlessly complicated and too restrictive.

No amount of hysterical opposition and misrepresentation can change the outcome because we've reached the point where only our votes count.

CAROL WEBB

Whanganui