Whanganui's Airport Rd animal pound build ahead of schedule

W&W Construction was given the contract for the new animal pound on April 28. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council's new $1 million animal pound on Airport Rd is proceeding ahead of schedule after work began in mid-June following the move down in Covid-19 alert levels.

It is hoped the pound will be operating by November.

The council's Compliance Operations Manager, Warrick Zander, said the new pound was designed to comply with the national codes of animal welfare, and "continues the proactive approach we've been taking o animal compliance and education".

The new facility will feature upgraded kennels and secure treatment cages, and will also be able to shelter other impounded animals such as chickens, lambs, and goats on a temporary basis.

Each of the pound's 47 dog kennels will be equipped with automatic water stations and raised, fold-out beds. Two large run areas (one grassed) will be available for exercise, and the kennel area features a UV-resistant roof with acoustic properties designed to mitigate noise.

The project has been a long time in the works.

Council chief executive Kym Fell told councillors in 2018 that the initial $450,000 put aside for the new pound three years previously was not enough, and a further $550,000 was allocated to the project.

Another feature of the new pound is a dedicated education room in the main building, where the council will run in-person and video presentations.

"Education on responsible dog ownership is key for increased safety around dogs in our community," Zander said.

"The new classroom format will be an enjoyable and effective way to introduce the

best-practice information the council wants all dog owners to know."

In addition to the upgraded facilities for the animals, a sally port (controlled access between two automatic gates) will be installed to improve security for field staff and vehicles entering the kennel area.

Improved interaction with the community through visits is also planned when the new pound is operational.