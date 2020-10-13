Whanganui news in brief: Shovel-ready projects fail to get funding

Several of the shovel-ready infrastructure projects proposed by Whanganui District Council have failed to get Government funding. Photo / file

Funds hopes dashed

Several of the shovel-ready infrastructure projects proposed by Whanganui District Council have failed to get Government funding, chief executive Kym Fell says. They include the Dublin St and Wakefield bridges, Springvale swale and road construction and airport infrastructure, including a new taxiway. Other unsuccessful applications were for stormwater and wastewater improvements, intersection safety, a velodrome event centre and shared urban pathways. All are still on the work programme, and other funding will be sought, Fell says.

Man charged over fire

A man has been charged with attempted arson after Fire and Emergency received a report of a car fire in central Whanganui about 10.20pm on Monday. Firefighters in fact found only a rubbish bin to be on fire. A person of interest was arrested about 30 minutes later. A man, 44, was due to appear in Whanganui District Court yesterday on an attempted arson charge.

Brigade hunt hot stuff

A rural fire brigade's treasure hunt for kids has been such a success they may continue it. Every day during the final week of school holidays, the Marton Volunteer Fire Brigade hid rocks around town for children to discover, releasing clues each day. Finding one of the painted rocks earned the child and their family a tour of the fire station to see the equipment firefighters use. In a Facebook post, the brigade said given the competition's popularity, a few more rocks might be hidden in the coming weeks.

Oak made it to 100

The oak tree felled at Peat Park on Sunday was estimated to be about 100 years old. Whanganui District Council parks officer Claire Lilley said the tree dated from at least the inception of the park in the early 1900s, when it was gifted to Whanganui by David Peat in 1911. The tree was marked in the 18 to 24-metre range in height. Lilley said the tree probably had an internal weakness at the main, central union. Significant winds in the last few weeks had applied force to the tree that caused the split.

News on the go

App delivers news

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.