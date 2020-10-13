Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Gathering Place: New Pākaitore sign unveiled 25 years after occupancy protest

Pakaitore Historic Reserve Board chairman Jay Rerekura (left) with members of the Tōkihi men's support crew and the new sign.

Liz Wylie
Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Twenty-five years after the occupancy protest at Pākaitore, a sign on the historic reserve has been unveiled with the aim of bringing the community together.

Commissioned by the Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board (PHRB) the sign

