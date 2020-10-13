Gathering Place: New Pākaitore sign unveiled 25 years after occupancy protest

Pakaitore Historic Reserve Board chairman Jay Rerekura (left) with members of the Tōkihi men's support crew and the new sign.

Twenty-five years after the occupancy protest at Pākaitore, a sign on the historic reserve has been unveiled with the aim of bringing the community together.

Commissioned by the Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board (PHRB) the sign reads "Pākaitore, Our tūrangawaewae - a gathering place for all to remember, acknowledge, celebrate and enjoy".

The ceremony yesterday morning began with a welcoming karanga delivered by Mariana Waitai, followed by a karakia led by kaumatua John Maihi.

Whanganui Land Settlement Trust chairman Ken Mair said there had been lengthy discussions about the design and wording of the sign.

He thanked PHRB administrator Rosemary Tennant and board members for their patience and respect during the process.

"This is an auspicious occasion," he said.

"We have frankly and clearly discussed the history which is important because if you don't know the history you don't know where you want to go."

Mair has been a key figure in the reclamation of Pākaitore which began with the much-publicised 79-day occupancy of the land by Te Rūnanga Pākaitore in 1995 and eventually led to Iwi signing a deed of settlement with the Crown in 2007.

The land was returned to the Whanganui people and vested in the Pākaitore Trust on their behalf.

Ken Mair said the unveiling of the new sign at Pākaitore was an auspicious occasion for the Whanganui community. Photo / Bevan Conley

PHRB chairman Jay Rerekura said the placing of the sign signifies a forward movement to bring the community together.

"Traditionally Pākaitore was a place for Whanganui iwi from the upper and middle reaches of the river to trade kai in the lower reaches, where kaimoana was plentiful, the PHRB sees the significance of Pākaitore being about connecting the people to the awa," Rerekura said.

The board recently published its report "Pākaitore: A history" which outlines the five historical periods of the land and the intentions for its future care.

"In the 25 years since the 1995 reclamation, much has changed in terms of partnership between local iwi, local government and central government, but at Pākaitore itself, the aesthetic is almost exactly as it was," Rerekura said.

"The new signage not only tells the story of this important whenua but it also starts the conversation of building a bridge of understanding between Iwi and the wider community.

"I was 14 when we moved on to Pākaitore in 1995.

"I knew at that age what many adults today don't know because of one thing - I was privy to those stories. What if we all had the same collective understanding? Imagine how that bridge of understanding and working together changes?"

John Maihi and Mariana Waitai performed ceremonial duties at the unveling of the new sign at Pākaitore. Photo / Bevan Conley

The new sign was made by local artists and directors of Pakohe Whanganui, Marty and Marilyn Vreede.

At three metres long, it features the vision statement of the PHRB and the takitoru design in traditional Māori colours of black, red and white.

Marty Vreede spoke about his enjoyment in working on the design.

"The requirements were that it should be big and solid yet unobtrusive.

"The kaho - the designs at the top - represent communication and they are understated yet distinguish it from any other sign.

"We came up with three solutions and the board selected the preferred design."

Rerekura said the land at Pākaitore, also known as Moutoa Gardens, is classified as an historic reserve and is managed by the PHRB.

"That means guardianship of the land, the monuments and the trees that grow here," he said.