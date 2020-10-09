Whanganui: Pura McGregor memorial waka officially unveiled at Rotokawau Virginia Lake

Pura McGregor memorial waka unveiling at Rotokawau Virginia Lake in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

After two postponements put down to Covid-19, the new waka sculpture dedicated to Pura McGregor has finally opened at Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

The landmark, a 7.5-metre steel sculpture with engraved designs by Whanganui artist Cecelia Kumeroa, was set for erection and official opening on September 18, after the original opening was postponed due to the first Covid-19 lockdown. When the Auckland outbreak occurred, organisers had to once again put it off till October 9.

The waka sculpture is to replace a historical landmark at the site, first erected after the death of Pura McGregor, a leading citizen of Whanganui in the early 1900s. After McGregor's death in 1920, her husband Gregor McGregor erected an 8m-high totara canoe at the lake in her memory. The landmark remained until 1988, by which point it had rotted and was removed.

Descendents of the McGregor whanau travelled from as far north as Auckland for the ceremony, with around 175 people at the lake to witness the unveiling.

The replacement sculpture was spearheaded by the Virginia Lake Trust, who enlisted the help of Mayor Hamish McDouall and local kaumatua.

Virginia Lake Trust chairman Terry Coxon said the sculpture was significant in the history of Whanganui.

"We didn't know what the concept was, we just wanted to put a waka back," he said.

"This is a waka maumahara, a memorial waka."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall, who unveiled the adjacent sign with information about the waka, said the erection of a replacement waka at the site was special.

"It's a great honour to stand here to unveil this plaque behind this amazing taonga.

"To have a waka maumahara right here is appropriate and fantastic."

The landmark cost $40,000 to construct. Of that, $15,000 was donated by the Whanganui Public Art Steering Group and the remainder was raised by the trust.