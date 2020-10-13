Whanganui region's Taipāhake Kaumātua Olympics set to kick off next week

Dougie Broughton and Josie Cunningham cut loose during the 2018 Kaumātua Olympics. Photo / File

Organisers of the annual Taipāhake Kaumātua Olympics have managed to reorganise the event in the wake of Covid-19, with a slightly different set up on offer for 2020.

This year a festival of activities will take place across the region from Tuesday, October 20, to Thursday, October 22.

Established in 2015, the Taipāhake Kaumātua Olympics were designed to enable older members of the Māori community in the Whanganui region to stay connected and reduce isolation.

This year activity hubs, supported by sports co-ordinators, will have activities including aka (a form of movement closely related to tai chi), line dancing, ngā taonga tākaro (traditional Māori games) and a collective hikoi (communal walk) over the three days. Distances will be registered to see if participants can walk the entire length of the Whanganui River.

Each day will kick off with the hikoi at 9am, then morning tea at 10am and another activity at 11am.

Online platforms will be used to link those who are unable to make it to a hub so they can participate through streamed activities via Zoom, and kaumātua from outside the Whanganui region are also able to take part.

Partners and sponsors of the event are Ngā Tai O Te Awa, Te Oranganui, Whanganui District Health Board, Whanganui Regional Health Network and Sport Whanganui.

For further information or to register, contact Evelyn Hiri-Gush by emailing evelyn@ntota.co.nz