Vintage bargains: Pop-up sale at Whanganui Koha Shed to fund costs of helping community

Volunteers Tracy Hutchins and Kaytlin Robertson have been sorting collectables and retro clothing for Koha Shed pop up fundraiser shop this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Koha Shed is taking a break this week to become a pop-up fundraiser shop from today (Tuesday) until Saturday.

A big selection of vintage china, art, jewellery and collectables along with plenty of quality clothing and accessories will be on sale.

No one gets paid to work at the Duncan St premises in Whanganui East but there are always maintenance, rates and travel costs as well as the expense of filling food parcels to support the community.

While payment for goods at the Koha Shed is voluntary most of the time, the goods on offer at the pop-up shop are for sale at set prices.

"People have donated some fantastic stuff and they want us to sell it so we can keep doing what we do," said volunteer Tracy Hutchins.

"There is some amazing vintage leatherwear as well as evening and ball gowns and there are even a couple of nice bridal gowns for sale".

The Whanganui Koha Shed has vintage and retro treasures for sale at a pop-up shop this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hutchins and her daughter Kaitlyn Robertson have been busy sorting the racks of clothing which includes new and fashion label items.

"The prices start from $5 and go up to $20 with higher prices on a few very special items," she said.

"Some of the artworks and jewellery pieces are real bargains."

The Whanganui Koha Shed has been described as the "place of no shame" by its founder Sherron Sunnex who began offering goods for koha from her garage in 2012. It was at the forefront of community support when the river burst its banks in 2015 helping people in need of furniture, blankets, warm clothing and food. The support has continued ever since and 2020 has been a busy year.

"We have been helping a lot of people affected by Covid," said Hutchins.

"We had to close during the lockdown phase, so our focus was on supplying blankets and warm clothing by non-contact deliveries."

The Koha Shed Pop Up Fundraiser Shop: 88 Duncan St, Whanganui East. Open daily from 10am until 3pm. There will be late shopping until 7pm on Friday. Cash sales only. No eftpos.