Dominos Whanganui raise $600 for Joan Koorey who lost her home in house fire

Joan Koorey's home of 23 years was destroyed by a fire in late August. Photo / Supplied

Domino's Whanganui has raised over $600 for local woman Joan Koorey after she lost everything to a house fire.

Last Thursday between 4pm-9pm, Domino's Whanganui donated $1 from every pizza sold to Koorey to help her get back on her feet.

Whanganui franchisee Neeraj Vishwakarma said it was great to be able to help Koorey out after such a tragic event.

"It was amazing to see so many people turn up on the day to enjoy a slice of their favourite pizza to help us support Joan.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank everyone in the Whanganui community who came down last Thursday - thank you for being so generous and for helping us raise more than $600 for Joan. It is with your support that we were able to make this happen."

Vishwakarma said after sharing the news about the fundraiser a number of people asked how they could help Koorey.

"I believe we didn't just help Joan by raising money for her - we also helped raise awareness about her story in the community, which saw many people come together to provide valuable support and assistance. And that is a special feeling."