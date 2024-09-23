Ominous clouds gather above Papaiti Gin Distillery in Whanganui ahead of Sunday’s storm. Photo / Adrian Rumney

An intense thunderstorm on Sunday caused mass power outages across the Taranaki and Manawatū-Whanganui regions with power lines falling onto a Hāwera home.

A Powerco spokeswoman said at the height of the storm about 1100 properties in Taranaki were without power, and about 3pm on Sunday there were 200 properties without power in Whanganui-Manawatū.

There were currently only a handful of outages still affecting the Whanganui-Manawatū region – none of which relate to Sunday’s weather event.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said there were about 7000 lightning strikes across the country on Sunday, with the vast majority in the Taranaki and Manawatū-Whanganui regions.

Short, intense bursts of hard rain fell across the region during the convective storm.