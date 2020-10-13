Whanganui Women's Club celebrates 100 years

Cutting the cake at the Whanganui Women's Club 100 year celebrations on Tuesday are (from left) Fay Stirling, Maureen O'Sullivan, Veronica Hanan and Betty Bristol. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Women's Club is celebrating 100 years in true fashion, with a luncheon in the historic clubrooms.

The club, based in Ingestre St, was established in 1920 as a place for women to congregate while their husbands socialised at the gentlemen's club.

President Barbara Young said the club was very important historically.

"The club was mainly for country women coming in whose husbands were farmers or businessmen. They would go to the gentlemen's club and the women would come here, relax, have a meal, read, write letters and do whatever."

Young said previously the club played host to a raft of different events such as book clubs, plays, musicals and even debates.

These days the club has around 50 members and hosts luncheons two to three times a year, as well as bridge and Mahjong on Thursdays and Fridays.

The club owns a historic building which it uses as its clubrooms. It bought the building in 1976. Prior to that it was a private residence, with the celebration luncheon's keynote speaker Donald Trott a former resident.

Club patron Madeline Johnson, who has been a member of the club for 12 years, said more members would be a real boost for the club.

"We could do with more members. I believe back in the day we had about 180," Johnson said.

"We've just had seven new members and, for me, that is just delightful. It's really quite nice to see some new faces. I'd like to see some more coming."

To join the club, prospective members have to be nominated and seconded by a current member, which then goes to the committee which reviews the nominations.

Johnson said while the club has a strong history in Whanganui, it is slowing down and it would be ideal if the club could gain more traction.

"It would be nice if the club was more important. It has been important back in the heyday.

"It's a fantastic group, and we really hope it can grow."