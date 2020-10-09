Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui youth wellbeing group Te Ora Hou to build new base

3 minutes to read

A new base will be built for Te Ora Hou Whanganui next year, kaihautu/manager Judy Kumeroa says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui community group that's focused on youth wellbeing is to have a new million-dollar, two-storey base on its Totara St section.

Te Ora Hou is a kaupapa Māori, faith-based group. It managed to buy

