Electoral Commission expecting a busy final two days of voting

Whanganui voting place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Despite the highest advance voting numbers in history, the Electoral Commission is still expecting a busy final two days of voting, with multiple voting places open across Whanganui.

Voting places have been open since October 3 across New Zealand, with almost 1.6 million votes cast already, surpassing last election's advance voting total by more than 300,000 votes. Today and tomorrow are expected to be the busiest days of all before polls close at 7pm on Saturday.

In Whanganui, 12 advance voting places will be open today, with 61 polling places opening their doors on election day itself.

Whanganui electorate Returning Officer Michelle Colson said the take up of advance voting had been overwhelming, with voting on target with expectations.

"It's gone well and it's steadily increased," she said. "We're pretty well on target for our estimated votes we thought we might take in Whanganui. We are expecting a busy day today and tomorrow."

Colson said it had been an interesting election where she has noticed a steady increase in both the number of people enrolling when they vote, as well as more young people voting in general.

"We have definitely seen more enrolments coming through. Anecdotally too, we've seen a lot more young people coming through and enrolling and voting, so that's been really great."

Colson said eligible voters could enrol on the spot and she encouraged anyone who has not yet done so to take up the opportunity.

As for Friday and Saturday, she said the number of people who had voted, as well as where they had cast their vote, meant the commission has reshuffled staff to stay in line with expectations.

"We review the numbers every day and look at what staff requirements are needed each day. We've finalised our staff placements for Friday and election day."

According to the Electoral Commission, there are 55,190 people enrolled to vote in the Whanganui electorate out of a pool of 60,500 eligible voters.

Nearest polling place. For more information visit vote.nz.

Aberfeldy School

All Saints Church Hall

Alton Coronation Hall

Aranui School

Auroa Memorial Hall

Baden Powell Scout Hall

Brunswick School

Carlton School

Castlecliff School

Churton School

Clifton School

Cullinane College

Durie Hill School

Faith City Church

Fordell Community Hall

Gonville Library

Hāwera Intermediate School

Jubilee Stadium

Kai Iwi School

Kaitoke School

Kakaramea School

Kaponga School

Keith Street School

Manaia School

Marie McFarland Kindergarten

Matapu Hall

Midhirst Primary School Library

Mokoia School

Mosston School

National Park School Hall

Ngaere School

Normanby Primary School

Ohakune Council Chambers

Ohakune Primary School Hall

Okoia School

Ōpunake High School

Patea Old Folks Association Hall

Pihama Hall

Presbyterian Centre

Pukengahu Hall

Raetihi Chambers

Raetihi Chambers

Ramanui School

Rangahaua Marae Wharekai

Rawhitiroa School

Sanson Community Hall

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Hall

St Anne's Catholic School

St John's Hill School

St Peter's Parish Hall

Tawhero School

Tawhiti School

Te Kiri Hall

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi

Te Kura O Rātana

Te Pae Tata Community Hub

Te Wainui-ā-Rua Kura (Ranana School)

The Father's House

The Treasury (ex National Bank at Majestic Square)

Turuturu School

UCOL Whanganui

Upokongaro School

Waitotara School

Waverley Primary School

Westmere School

Whangaehu Community Hall

Whanganui City College

Whanganui Cook Island/Fijian Community Hall

Whanganui East School

Whanganui Girls' College

Whanganui River Adventures

Whenuakura School