Electoral Commission expecting a busy final two days of voting

Despite the highest advance voting numbers in history, the Electoral Commission is still expecting a busy final two days of voting, with multiple voting places open across Whanganui.
Voting places have been open since October 3 across New Zealand, with almost 1.6 million votes cast already, surpassing last election's advance voting total by more than 300,000 votes. Today and tomorrow are expected to be the busiest days of all before polls close at 7pm on Saturday.
In Whanganui, 12 advance voting places will be open today, with 61 polling places opening their doors on election day itself.
Whanganui electorate Returning Officer Michelle Colson said the take up of advance voting had been overwhelming, with voting on target with expectations.
"It's gone well and it's steadily increased," she said. "We're pretty well on target for our estimated votes we thought we might take in Whanganui. We are expecting a busy day today and tomorrow."
Colson said it had been an interesting election where she has noticed a steady increase in both the number of people enrolling when they vote, as well as more young people voting in general.
"We have definitely seen more enrolments coming through. Anecdotally too, we've seen a lot more young people coming through and enrolling and voting, so that's been really great."
Colson said eligible voters could enrol on the spot and she encouraged anyone who has not yet done so to take up the opportunity.
As for Friday and Saturday, she said the number of people who had voted, as well as where they had cast their vote, meant the commission has reshuffled staff to stay in line with expectations.
"We review the numbers every day and look at what staff requirements are needed each day. We've finalised our staff placements for Friday and election day."
According to the Electoral Commission, there are 55,190 people enrolled to vote in the Whanganui electorate out of a pool of 60,500 eligible voters.
Nearest polling place. For more information visit vote.nz.
