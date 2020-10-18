Election 2020: Rangitīkei's National MP Ian McKelvie wins fourth term

Ian McKelvie will continue as Rangitīkei's MP - but with a greatly reduced majority. Photo / Bevan Conley

This election's huge swing toward Labour - in both party and electorate votes - was a surprise to Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie.

At times during the evening it looked as though he would lose the seat. He kept it as later votes, perhaps from more rural polling places, were counted.

In the last four elections Rangitīkei's National candidate has had a majority of 10,000 to 12,000 votes, he said. On Saturday it was just 2423 votes, and he accepted that.

"You only do your best and if people decide they want someone else, that's their choice."

Labour has sold itself well this election, he said, and its MPs acted as a team.

It wasn't so great with National - 95 per cent were supportive and disciplined, but one or two were not toeing the party line.

"It's very concerning actually."

National's leader Judith Collins has done an outstanding job in the short time she has had, he said.

The next three years would give the party time to settle down, develop more policy and get itself in order. What happens on the Labour side of the house will be interesting too, because of its "massive" number of people.

McKelvie has a farming background and is hoping to retain his spokesperson roles for forestry and racing - or anything in the agricultural sector.

"That's my scene. That's where I will stay."

After losing her electorate seat his colleague, Whanganui MP Harete Hipango, could stay in Parliament as a list MP, McKelvie said.

She is close to that, he said, and there can be quite significant shifts after an election.