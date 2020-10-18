Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Rangitīkei's National MP Ian McKelvie wins fourth term

2 minutes to read

Ian McKelvie will continue as Rangitīkei's MP - but with a greatly reduced majority. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

This election's huge swing toward Labour - in both party and electorate votes - was a surprise to Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie.

At times during the evening it looked as though he would lose the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.