Election 2020: Rangitīkei's National MP Ian McKelvie wins fourth term

The next three years would give the party time to settle down, develop more policy and get itself in order. What happens on the Labour side of the house will be interesting too, because of its "massive" number of people.
McKelvie has a farming background and is hoping to retain his spokesperson roles for forestry and racing - or anything in the agricultural sector.
"That's my scene. That's where I will stay."
After losing her electorate seat his colleague, Whanganui MP Harete Hipango, could stay in Parliament as a list MP, McKelvie said.
She is close to that, he said, and there can be quite significant shifts after an election.