Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Whanganui electorate moves back to Labour Party with big win for Steph Lewis

Steph Lewis is still a bit stunned by winning the Whanganui electorate. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The day after the election, and with very few hours' sleep, Steph Lewis was still in shock over her 6800 majority in the Whanganui electorate.

"I thought it was going to be very, very close.

