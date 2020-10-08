Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Labour's Steph Lewis back for second shot at Whanganui

3 minutes to read

Steph Lewis says she and her team are running a "really strong" ground campaign in 2020. Photo / Mike Scott

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Vote2020

Labour Party candidate for Whanganui, Steph Lewis, came 1706 votes short of winning the Whanganui seat in the 2016 general election.

This year she says she is confident in making up those numbers, but she'll

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.